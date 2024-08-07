China urges citizens to flee Myanmar conflict zones

In addition, the embassy has informed Chinese citizens to seek timely assistance from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Mandalay Consulate in case of emergency.

On July 25, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ms Mao Ning said that China is closely monitoring the situation in northern Myanmar, and border security, not to affect Chinese projects and residents of border areas. It called for relevant organizations to negotiate and stop fighting to settle disputes peacefully and reduce tension; to continue the peace talks and maintain the momentum of the ceasefire and peace talks.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network