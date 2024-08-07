China urges citizens to flee Myanmar conflict zones

In a statement from the Chinese Embassy, it stated that there is currently a high-security risk in areas such as Lashio, Shan State in northern Myanmar. Therefore, Chinese nationals from Lashio and other places to promptly report their personal information to the embassy and consulate in Myanmar, to strengthen security awareness; to avoid risks and relocate as soon as possible; to other places or away from conflict zones and to ensure personal and property safety.
In addition, the embassy has informed Chinese citizens to seek timely assistance from the Chinese Embassy in Myanmar and the Mandalay Consulate in case of emergency.
On July 25, Chinese Foreign Ministry Spokesperson Ms Mao Ning said that China is closely monitoring the situation in northern Myanmar, and border security, not to affect Chinese projects and residents of border areas. It called for relevant organizations to negotiate and stop fighting to settle disputes peacefully and reduce tension; to continue the peace talks and maintain the momentum of the ceasefire and peace talks.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network