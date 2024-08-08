Vietnam respects Cambodia's implementation of Funan Techno canal project

Vietnam supports Cambodia's development efforts and respects the country's implementation of the Funan Techo canal project, deputy spokesperson for the Vietnamese foreign ministry Doan Khac Viet said in response to the launching of the project on August 5.
Viet said Vietnam hopes to coordinate with Cambodia on the research and assessment of the canal project's comprehensive impacts so it can take appropriate measures to minimise the project's impacts on the Mekong River.
"The Mekong River is an invaluable asset for the people, and this is the intersection of the friendship and community of the people from three countries: Viet Nam, Cambodia, and Laos.
"Vietnam hopes that all riparian countries including Cambodia will join hands to manage and develop the river, sustainably and effectively, the water resources of the Mekong River for the benefit of the community and of the people in the region, as well as for the future generation, and the close-knit ties between the countries," deputy spokesperson Viet said at the regular press briefing in Hanoi on August 8.
The Funan Techo Canal is planned to be 180km long, passing through provinces of Cambodia, with approximately 1.6 million people living on both sides of the river's section.
The project, slated to be finished in 2028, costs an estimated US$1.7 billion.
Cambodia's Ministry of Public Works and Transport said that the investment for the project is divided into two phases. The first stage, spanning 21km, is funded by local Cambodian companies, while the second (159 kilometres) is a joint venture between Cambodian enterprises (51 per cent) and the China Bridge and Road Corporation (CRBC) at 49 per cent, according to the Phnom Penh Post.
