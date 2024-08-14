Tatmadaw news information team denies rumours of coup detat in Naypyidaw

On August 13, rumours of such an event circulated widely on social media throughout the day and late into the night, causing public concern and prompting many to question the veracity of the claims. In response, the Trend News Journal asked the SAC News Information Team for clarification.
The Tatmadaw's official statement emphasized that these reports were merely rumours intended to create disruption and unrest. The misinformation appears to have originated from a Facebook account belonging to someone identified as Captain Seagull, with the rumours first emerging around 8.30pm on August 12.
Additionally, certain media outlets have been involved in spreading these false claims, further exacerbating public anxiety.
The News Information Team assured that the Head of State and government officials continue to perform their duties as usual, maintaining the nation's peace and stability amidst the ongoing attempts to incite panic.
