Indonesia celebrates Independence Day in Jakarta and new Nusantara capital

The country’s 79th Independence Day is the last celebration for Joko Widodo as Indonesia’s president, as his elected successor Prabowo Subianto will be inaugurated in October.

In Nusantara, Widodo and his wife, First Lady Iriana, sat at the main podium near the newly built presidential palace, the Garuda Palace. Prabowo sat on Widodo’s right side.

In Jakarta, the event was beamed live on giant screens to guests at the Istana Merdeka presidential palace, led by Vice-President Ma’ruf Amin.

Prabowo’s ex-wife Titiek Soeharto, a daughter of Indonesia’s second president Suharto, enjoyed the Independence Day celebration from the VIP guests’ bench at the Jakarta presidential palace. She was accompanied by a nephew and her nieces.

A highlight of the celebration, following the hoisting of the national flag, was air combat manoeuvring by nine F-16 Air Force fighter jets in the skies above Nusantara.