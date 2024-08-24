Kuala Lumpur sinkhole: Search for missing tourist expands to nearby manholes

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Federal Territories) Zaliha Mustafa said that rescuers had searched four manholes by the evening of Aug 24, but they did not find the victim, 48-year-old Vijayaletchumy from South India.

They will continue searching for two more manholes near the Indah Water Konsortium sewage plant in Pantai Dalam.

“If she is not found, we will sit down and plan on further action,” Dr Zaliha told reporters at the scene.

She said the cause of the sinkhole in Jalan Masjid India could not be determined yet.

The ministry will remap Kuala Lumpur to ensure the city is safe, she added.

“We will get input from several parties, including the Geology Department, for the remapping.

“We are not focusing on the safety of Jalan Masjid India only, but the rest of Kuala Lumpur as well,” she said.

Kuala Lumpur Fire and Rescue Department deputy director Rozihan Anwar Mamat said six divers were assigned to search six manholes.