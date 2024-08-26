Thailand arrests over 155,000 Myanmar workers in crackdown on illegal labour

The Ministry of Labour and relevant authorities in Thailand have collaborated on this 120-day crackdown plan on illegal workers, which started on June 5. Over 78 days, from June 5 to August 22, a total of 208,035 illegal migrant workers had been arrested.
Among those arrested, 155,669 were Myanmar workers, 32,810 were Cambodian workers, 12,920 were Lao workers, 141 were Vietnamese workers, and 6,495 were workers from other nationalities.
Out of the arrested workers, legal actions have already been taken against 914 Myanmar workers, 188 Lao workers, 208 Cambodian workers, 26 Vietnamese workers, and 102 workers of other nationalities, totalling 1,438 workers.
Foreign workers who are found to be undocumented, without a work permit, or working in unauthorized jobs will be fined between 5,000 and 50,000 baht and will be deported, with a two-year ban on re-entering the country for work.
Employers who are found hiring unauthorized workers will be fined between 10,000 and 100,000 baht per worker. Repeat offences can lead to a maximum one-year prison sentence, fines ranging from 50,000 to 200,000 baht, and a three-year suspension of their migrant worker employment permit, according to a statement from the Ministry of Labour. This information comes from Thai reports.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network