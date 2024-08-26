Thailand arrests over 155,000 Myanmar workers in crackdown on illegal labour

The Ministry of Labour and relevant authorities in Thailand have collaborated on this 120-day crackdown plan on illegal workers, which started on June 5. Over 78 days, from June 5 to August 22, a total of 208,035 illegal migrant workers had been arrested.

Among those arrested, 155,669 were Myanmar workers, 32,810 were Cambodian workers, 12,920 were Lao workers, 141 were Vietnamese workers, and 6,495 were workers from other nationalities.