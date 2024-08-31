Laos monitors rising Mekong waters as heavy rains flood thousands

The water level of the Mekong River section in the Lao capital Vientiane was recorded at 11.80 meters on Friday, exceeding the warning level of 11.50 meters and nearing the danger level of 12.50 meters, according to the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology under the Lao Ministry of Natural Resources and Environment.

The river has been rising rapidly since Aug 23, reaching alarming levels on Aug. 28. If the level rises to 12 meters, more riverbank communities will face the prospect of flooding.

Local authorities were working to prevent flooding, with sandbags being laid along the riverbank where flooding is most likely to occur.

Kannika Phathanou, a 20-year-old student, told Xinhua on Friday that it was important to keep track of forecasts, so everyone can prepare to cope with storms and prevent the impacts of floods promptly.

"I really enjoy the glowing sunset on the Mekong River, so I usually come here twice a week with friends," said Kannika.

"I have to say that the rising water in the river makes the view of sunset here more beautiful but terrifying at the same time. During the rainy season, we need to be alert at the time, especially for people living in low-lying areas near the river."