KL sinkhole: Family of victim perform final rites before returning to India

According to a report from Astro Awani, Vijayalakshmi's husband, son, and sister visited the sinkhole site on Sunday (Sept 1) to perform the Hindu rituals.
They lit oil lamps and rang bells as part of the ceremony. They were seen taking a clump of soil, which they placed in a plastic bag, presumably to take back to India.
It is understood that the family will depart for India at 5 pm on Sunday (Sept 1).
The victim, originally from Kuppam in Andhra Pradesh, India, went missing after falling into the sinkhole. Despite various search efforts, including the use of sniffer dogs and scuba units, the search and rescue (SAR) team was unable to locate her.
On Saturday (Aug 31), the Minister of the Prime Minister's Department (Federal Territories), Dr Zaliha Mustafa, announced that the government had decided to terminate the SAR operation after nine days of extensive efforts.
She explained that the decision was made after considering safety issues involving the SAR team, the public, and the surrounding area.
The Star
Asia News Network