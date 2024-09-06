Philippines' deported ex-mayor Alice Guo arrives home from Indonesia

Guo, who says she is a natural-born Philippine citizen, has denied the accusations, calling them malicious. She was deported from Indonesia for violating immigration laws, Jakarta's immigration office said on Sep 5.

The former mayor arrived in Manila on a private plane flanked by Philippine law enforcement authorities, including the country's interior minister, Benjamin Abalos Jr., who led her handover from Indonesian authorities in Jakarta on Sep 5.

"I have received death threats and I am asking for the help (of Philippine authorities)," Guo told a press briefing shortly after her arrival in Manila.

Abalos committed to providing security for Guo but urged her to disclose the truth. "Disclose all the names in order to serve justice and so all this ends. That is the only way we can help her," he said.