Arakan Army claims seizure of Military Naval Base in Thandwe Township

According to reports, the AA has been conducting operations against military targets in the region since August 7, including assaults on Ngapali Beach and Thandwe Airport, as well as the surrounding areas.
Intense fighting took place for nearly a month across Maung Shwelay, Kwin Waing, Thabyu Chaing villages, and the main naval base. The naval base was reportedly seized by the AA on September 5. In response, the military has employed both aerial and naval support in its defence.
The AA stated that the base housed over 1,200 military personnel, including reinforcements, new recruits, and injured soldiers. Around 400 casualties were reported from the military's side, and the wounded were evacuated by warships to Ayeyawaddy Region and Sittwe. The AA, however, did not disclose details about casualties on their side.
As of now, neither the Myanmar military nor the State Administration Council (SAC) has released official statements regarding the attack or the loss of the naval base. The AA has gained control of most towns in Rakhine State and continues its offensives in Maungdaw and Gwa Townships.
The Central Committee on Anti-Terrorism officially declared the AA and two other groups in the Northern Alliance as terrorist organizations on September 2, 2024.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network