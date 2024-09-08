Arakan Army claims seizure of Military Naval Base in Thandwe Township

According to reports, the AA has been conducting operations against military targets in the region since August 7, including assaults on Ngapali Beach and Thandwe Airport, as well as the surrounding areas.

Intense fighting took place for nearly a month across Maung Shwelay, Kwin Waing, Thabyu Chaing villages, and the main naval base. The naval base was reportedly seized by the AA on September 5. In response, the military has employed both aerial and naval support in its defence.