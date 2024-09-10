Rising Mesai Creek triggers flooding and power outages in Tachilek

The flooding started on the morning of September 10, and currently, there is also a power outage in the area.
“For now, phone lines are not working well. We can’t provide details yet, but the water level is still rising,” said an official from a social assistance organization in Tachilek.
Additionally, social media posts from locals indicate that the water has risen to the No. 1 Myanmar-Thailand Friendship Bridge in Tachilek.
Similar flooding has occurred in several other areas of Tachilek.
The Mesai Creek in Tachilek has exceeded the town’s flood warning level by about three inches in the Lwe Taw Khan village tract, and it could rise another one and a half feet within the next day. Therefore, the Department of Meteorology and Hydrology has warned residents in low-lying areas to remain alert.
Due to the clouds entering from the east along with wind gusts, heavy rains are expected on the night of September 10 in southern Shan State, including Taunggyi, Kalaw, Aungban, Ywangan, Naungtaya, Pindaya, Hsihseng, Pekon, and Pinlaung. U Win Naing, a meteorologist, reported that rainfall could reach 130 millimetres (over five inches) within 24 hours.
Similarly, U Win Naing added that heavy rains are also expected in areas such as Yamethin, Pyawbwe, Meiktila, Thetaw, Wundwin, Mahlaing, Myingyan, Taungtha, Natogyi, Kyaukse, and Myittha in Mandalay Region, and areas like Nyaung-U, Pakokku, Yenangyaung, Chauk, Kanma, Magway, and Myaing in the Magway Region.
Due to the potential for sudden flash floods and overflowing of rivers and streams, U Win Naing urged residents in these areas to stay cautious and vigilant.
