Rising Mesai Creek triggers flooding and power outages in Tachilek

The flooding started on the morning of September 10, and currently, there is also a power outage in the area.

“For now, phone lines are not working well. We can’t provide details yet, but the water level is still rising,” said an official from a social assistance organization in Tachilek.

Additionally, social media posts from locals indicate that the water has risen to the No. 1 Myanmar-Thailand Friendship Bridge in Tachilek.

Similar flooding has occurred in several other areas of Tachilek.