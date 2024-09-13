Croc shot dead in Malaysia with victim's body still in its jaws

The remains of the victim, identified as Rusdi Tambah, were still in the reptile’s jaws when it was shot at Sungai Matamba, off Jalan Silabukan.
Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre assistant chief Riki Mohan Singh Ramday said the crocodile was located some 50m from where the victim was last seen during the search and rescue exercise.
He said the operation also involved police, the Fire and Rescue Department and state Wildlife Department.
“The wildlife officers then fired five shots at the crocodile,” he said when contacted.
“After ascertaining that the reptile had died, firemen then went into the river to retrieve the victim,” he added.
Riki said the body was then handed over to the police for the next course of action while the carcass of the crocodile was taken by the wildlife authorities.
The operation ended at 1.10 pm.
Earlier on Thursday, the Fire and Rescue Department was alerted of the attack at 10.07 am.
An eight-man team was rushed to the area located some 40km away, reaching the location at 11.32 am.
Rusdi was said to be fishing on the river bank when the crocodile lunged at and pulled him into the water.
Durie Rainer Fong
The Star
Asia News Network