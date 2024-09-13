Croc shot dead in Malaysia with victim's body still in its jaws

The remains of the victim, identified as Rusdi Tambah, were still in the reptile’s jaws when it was shot at Sungai Matamba, off Jalan Silabukan.

Sabah Fire and Rescue Department operations centre assistant chief Riki Mohan Singh Ramday said the crocodile was located some 50m from where the victim was last seen during the search and rescue exercise.

He said the operation also involved police, the Fire and Rescue Department and state Wildlife Department.