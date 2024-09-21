MAI offers free transport for flood relief, launches cargo flights to Thailand

“From September 13 until now, MAI has been transporting aid and support materials donated by local and overseas donors for flood victims in its regular flights, as well as cargo flights to Thailand, to transport more items that need to arrive urgently. Up to now, we have transported over 17,000 kg of cargo,” said an official from the MAI.
The MAI is offering free transportation for flood relief supplies for the people affected by the floods in Myanmar from September 13, 2024.
In addition to the embassies, non-governmental organizations and private company organizations, the MAI is transporting flood relief items donated by Myanmar citizens living abroad for the flood-affected people in Myanmar to Yangon and through this, the cities that are experiencing the most floods and damage from various local regions, such as Naypyidaw, Mandalay, Tachilek, Heho and Kengtong using MAI's regular flights. Special cargo flights are also used to transport more items that need to be urgently arrived in Thailand.
During the period when Myanmar was facing the Covid-19 pandemic, the MAI provided free transportation of items donated by local and foreign organizations to all parts of Myanmar, as well as free transportation of emergency items to Rakhine State when Cyclone Mocha hit Rakhine State in 2023.
MAI announced that it is very happy and proud to provide support for air cargo transportation, which is essential for the fast and efficient transportation of items needed for relief and recovery for Myanmar and its citizens whenever there is an emergency.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network