MAI offers free transport for flood relief, launches cargo flights to Thailand

“From September 13 until now, MAI has been transporting aid and support materials donated by local and overseas donors for flood victims in its regular flights, as well as cargo flights to Thailand, to transport more items that need to arrive urgently. Up to now, we have transported over 17,000 kg of cargo,” said an official from the MAI.

The MAI is offering free transportation for flood relief supplies for the people affected by the floods in Myanmar from September 13, 2024.