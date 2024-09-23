Cambodia withdraws from CLV-DTA to ‘put out fire’

In a series of announcements, the Kingdom’s leadership explained that the move aimed to disarm the opposition and maintain peace and solidarity.

Certain opposition groups abroad recently began alleging that the agreement could lead to Cambodia ceding territory to Vietnam and used misinformation to call for widespread protests and the eventual overthrow of the government.

The withdrawal was announced on the evening of September 20 by Prime Minister Hun Manet and former Prime Minister Hun Sen, president of the Cambodian People’s Party (CPP), who serves as Senate president.

Manet posted statements to his social media platforms, detailing the reasons for the decision.

“Although the August 18 plan by the extremists has been completely dissolved, considering the concerns of the people over territorial issues and the political necessity to disarm the extremists and prevent them from using the CLV-DTA to deceive the Cambodian people further, Hun Sen, in his capacity as president of the CPP, has discussed this matter with me, as Prime Minister, and other leaders.