Over 190,000 Myanmar workers arrested in Thailand's crackdown on illegal labour

According to the Ministry of Labour in Thailand, a total of 256,213 illegal migrant workers from countries like Myanmar, Laos, Vietnam, and Cambodia were arrested within 106 days from June 5 to September 19, which marked the start of the 120-day plan.

By nationality, 193,430 Myanmar workers, 39,736 Cambodian workers, 15,281 Laotian workers, 162 Vietnamese workers, and 7,604 other foreign workers were arrested.