Thailand launches probe into cold-rolled stainless steel from Vietnam

The plaintiff is Posco-Thainox Public Company Limited.
The period under investigation is from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and the pre-initiation period is from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.
Enterprises that have not received a questionnaire from the investigating agency may submit a written application to the Department of Foreign Trade of Thailand to register their participation in the case and request the agency to send a questionnaire within 15 days from the date of the notice of initiation published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette (i.e. from September 26).
Interested parties will have the opportunity to submit written comments or notify them of their intention to submit written comments.
Interested parties may also request a face-to-face meeting to present their views on the dumping and injury investigation by sending a written request to the Department of Foreign Trade of Thailand within 30 days of September 26.
Those who wish to receive detailed information on the initiation of the investigation may send a request to: the Trade Protection and Countermeasures Division, Department of Foreign Trade, No 563 Nonthaburi Road, Bang Kraso Subdistrict, Mueang District, Nonthaburi Province, Postal Code 11000, Telephone number: 0 2557 5082, Fax number: 0 2547 4741.
To promptly respond to the incident, the TRAV recommended that the Vietnam Steel Association (VSA) and related manufacturing and exporting enterprises register to participate and ask the investigating agency to provide the questionnaire and related documents, carefully study the notice of initiation, the request file and related documents, and request the investigating agency to clarify and explain the suspicious contents.
At the same time, TRAV also recommended businesses and groups cooperate fully with the investigating agency throughout the entire process to avoid being designated as non-cooperative or incompletely cooperative, which can often lead to higher tax rates.
The authority also recommended firms ensure compliance with the instructions, procedures and prescribed deadlines, and maintain contact and coordination with TRAV to receive timely support.
