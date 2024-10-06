Thailand launches probe into cold-rolled stainless steel from Vietnam

The plaintiff is Posco-Thainox Public Company Limited.

The period under investigation is from July 1, 2023, to June 30, 2024, and the pre-initiation period is from July 1, 2022, to June 30, 2023.

Enterprises that have not received a questionnaire from the investigating agency may submit a written application to the Department of Foreign Trade of Thailand to register their participation in the case and request the agency to send a questionnaire within 15 days from the date of the notice of initiation published in the Royal Thai Government Gazette (i.e. from September 26).