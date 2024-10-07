Ancient timber: 250 million year old fossil unearthed in Banteay Meanchey

Khvay Aditya, ministry spokesperson, told The Post today that a research team from the ministry, led by Lim Vanchan, head of the ministry’s Department of Heritage Areas, under the General Department of Local Communities, discovered the fossilised wood at Kang Va Mountain in Serei Saophoan town last month.

He explained that acting on information received from the head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial environmental department, the team inspected a site at the foot of Kang Va Mountain. After excavating several layers of soil and rock, they found several fossilised trees.

“Experts have previously studied the Kang Va Mountain site, and through comparative studies, the fossilised timber could belong to an island or landmass from a period known as the Permian era, which dates back 252 to 299 million years during the Paleozoic era,” Atiya explained.

According to Aditya, the fossil is one of many discovered in 14 protected natural areas across the provinces of Ratanakkiri, Stung Treng, Preah Vihear, Koh Kong and Banteay Meanchey.