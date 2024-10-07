Ancient timber: 250 million year old fossil unearthed in Banteay Meanchey

Khvay Aditya, ministry spokesperson, told The Post today that a research team from the ministry, led by Lim Vanchan, head of the ministry’s Department of Heritage Areas, under the General Department of Local Communities, discovered the fossilised wood at Kang Va Mountain in Serei Saophoan town last month.
He explained that acting on information received from the head of the Banteay Meanchey provincial environmental department, the team inspected a site at the foot of Kang Va Mountain. After excavating several layers of soil and rock, they found several fossilised trees.
“Experts have previously studied the Kang Va Mountain site, and through comparative studies, the fossilised timber could belong to an island or landmass from a period known as the Permian era, which dates back 252 to 299 million years during the Paleozoic era,” Atiya explained.
According to Aditya, the fossil is one of many discovered in 14 protected natural areas across the provinces of Ratanakkiri, Stung Treng, Preah Vihear, Koh Kong and Banteay Meanchey.
He added that fossil research in Banteay Meanchey province began in 2019. Researchers have since identified 12 fossil sites in the province, which include fossils of marine animals such as mollusks, coral and snails.
Excavations have been carried out in several of the province’s natural heritage areas, including Phnom Bak, Phnom Chenh Chiang, Phnom Svay, Phnom Kang Va, Phnom Khla Kon and Phnom Doung Preah. These areas are home to the largest marine fossil sites in Cambodia, as well as fossilised timber.
In 2021, a ministry team also discovered a fossilised dinosaur bone in Koh Por Natural Protected Area, located in the Tatai Wildlife Sanctuary, Bak Khlang commune, Mondul Seima district, Koh Kong province.
This fossil was estimated to be 65 to 190 million years old and was the first dinosaur fossil discovered in the Kingdom.
Niem Chheng
The Phnom Penh Post
Asia News Network