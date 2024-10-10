Energy partnership between Thailand, Cambodia back on the table

Observers, however, said the chance has risen for the two governments to reach an agreement to jointly exploit the gas field without touching the thorny issue of territorial games. They also said it’s a good time to do this because former PM Thaksin Shinawatra’s daughter, Paetongtongtarn, is in charge.

They noted that Thaksin has very good ties with Hun Sen, the patriarch of the Cambodian government and father of incumbent PM Hun Manet.

With Paetongtarn and Hun Manet leading their respective countries, the joint development of the OCA is likely to be achieved, the observers said.

Finance Minister Pichai Chunhavajira had indicated at the government policy debate in August that the issue of territorial claims could be put aside for now and talks could focus on the joint development of the OCA.

“We don’t need to resolve different opinions on boundaries, we just to have neighbourly chats and try to make use of the resources. That will boost security as well as cut utility bills,” he said.

Pichai, who also doubles as deputy PM, had said that the Thai government was in the process of negotiating the joint development of the OCA with Cambodia.

On September 24, the National Economic and Social Development Council (NESDC) advised the government to quickly hold talks with Cambodia on the OCA, adding that the talks could use the model of the successful JDA (Joint Development Area) negotiation between Thailand and Malaysia. They added that Thailand had sufficient investment funds to facilitate various forms of operations in the OCA.

The negotiation must focus on securing long-term energy stability for the mutual benefit of both countries, NESDC secretary-general Danucha Pichayanan said.

In 1979, Thailand agreed with Malaysia on common boundaries in the lower Gulf of Thailand and marked a relatively small area of 7,250 square kilomeres for an ongoing joint development project.

