Thailand - Vietnam Cultural Street Gate sets new symbol of bilateral ties

Vice Chairman of the State Committee for Overseas Vietnamese Nguyen Manh Dong praised efforts by the Vietnamese community in Nakhon Phanom in building the gate, which reflects their sentiment towards the homeland as well as their contribution to the local culture.

The gate, together with the Ho Chi Minh-linked relic sites in the northeast of Thailand, is not only a symbol of the two countries' friendship but also where their rich cultures converge and generate new values.

Talking to the Vietnam News Agency, Vietnamese Ambassador to Thailand Phạm Việt Hùng hoped that the gate would not only contribute to the province's overall development but also help to foster cultural exchanges between the two nations.