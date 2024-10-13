Census teams in Kayin State attacked: some security personnel killed and injured

On the morning of October 10, at around 7:00 AM, a group conducting the census near the Zeya Thiri neighbourhood, north of Thamanya village in Hpa-an Township, was attacked. A Hijet vehicle, which was accompanying security forces protecting the census team, was hit at close range by an RPG, according to a resident.
The resident continued, “Due to the close-range RPG attack, three security personnel in the Hijet vehicle were immediately killed, and three others sustained injuries.”
Following the attack on the census team, a large number of security forces arrived, and the area where the incident occurred was cleared, according to the same local source.
It remains unclear which armed group carried out the attack, based on reports from locals.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network
Similarly, on the afternoon of October 10, around 4:00 PM, another census team was attacked by a landmine as they were returning from surveying Kama Maung Town, Papun District, Kayin State. According to local sources, one member of the BGF (Border Guard Force) providing security for the census team was injured in the attack.