Census teams in Kayin State attacked: some security personnel killed and injured

On the morning of October 10, at around 7:00 AM, a group conducting the census near the Zeya Thiri neighbourhood, north of Thamanya village in Hpa-an Township, was attacked. A Hijet vehicle, which was accompanying security forces protecting the census team, was hit at close range by an RPG, according to a resident.

The resident continued, “Due to the close-range RPG attack, three security personnel in the Hijet vehicle were immediately killed, and three others sustained injuries.”