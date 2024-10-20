Bomb blast damages Chinese Consulate in Mandalay, no injuries reported

Following the attack, security forces conducted temporary roadblocks and inspections in the surrounding areas near the consulate.
No group has claimed responsibility for the bombing, and reports on Telegram channels suggested that PDF (People’s Defence Forces) members attacked by launching a bomb and fleeing.
Some exile media sources speculated that people’s militias might have conducted the attack.
Due to the heavy security at the site, attacking the consulate up close would be difficult, leading some to believe a drone might have been used in the bombing, according to a local Mandalay resident.
One witness mentioned hearing a loud explosion and later learned that a bomb had been thrown at the consulate. Given the constant security presence at the Chinese Consulate, they were initially sceptical of such an attack.
The area is known for its tight security. In an official statement, the SAC (State Administration Council) Information Team confirmed that an explosion occurred at the consulate around 4:30 p.m. on October 18, damaging the roof of the two-story building.
A section of the tile roof approximately two feet wide was affected, but no injuries or other damage was reported.
Security forces, in cooperation with consulate officials, are investigating the explosion's cause. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend those responsible, and additional security measures have been implemented.
The Chinese Embassy in Myanmar has not yet released any statement regarding the incident.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network