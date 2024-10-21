Vietnam President Luong Cuong has been sworn in

Newly-elected State President Luong Cuong took the oath of office on Monday, pledging to build a prosperous Viet Nam and consistently follow an independent and self-reliant foreign policy, focused on promoting peace, friendship, cooperation and development.

In his speech, the new State President pledged absolute loyalty to the Fatherland, the people and the Constitution of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, striving to fulfil the tasks assigned by the Party, State and people.

Reflecting on his career, President Luong Cuong recalled his decision in February 1975 to volunteer for military service during the heroic nationwide movement to liberate southern Vietnam. His commitment was driven by the desire to fight for national reunification and witness the day of victory.

Over nearly 50 years of revolutionary service later, he has held various roles and been tested and shaped through his experiences in protecting the nation, rising from a soldier to a senior leader of the Party.

“Whatever position I hold or mission I am assigned, I have always remained politically steadfast and absolutely loyal to the Party, the Fatherland and the people. I strive to overcome challenges, continuously learn, cultivate my character and improve my competence," he emphasised.

He expressed deep gratitude to the Party, State, the military, local authorities, and the people who have supported and guided him throughout his journey.