Prabowo plans a new state investment firm

Prabowo, 73, took office on Sunday and has since sworn in more than 100 people as ministers and deputies, heads of new institutions and advisers.

The Daya Anagata Nusantara Investment Management Agency would be formed as soon as Prabowo gets parliamentary approval, Muliaman Hadad, a former chief of the Financial Services Authority who has been named head of the body, told reporters.

The structure of the agency is being discussed with other authorities, but the goal is for it to operate like Singapore's Temasek as a state-owned investment firm, said Hadad, who has also served as Indonesia's ambassador to Switzerland.

"The intention is so that investments that are scattered can be consolidated and can be leveraged," he said. Currently, government holdings in state enterprises are managed by the State-Owned Enterprises (SOEs) Ministry. State companies in sectors such as banking, telecommunication, construction and mining play a dominant role in the economy.