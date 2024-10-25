U Aung San Oo asks court to reduce floor price of Suu Kyi's Yangon home

According to people close to the court, U Aung San Oo's lawyer has applied to the court to reduce the auction floor price from 300 billion kyats to 290 billion kyats.

"If there is no one who will bid, they will reduce the floor price. If no one will bid, put a new floor price, the court said so. If no one wants to bid, it will be reduced. If there is a reduction, then Aung San Suu Kyi's side should not reduce it and keep it as it is. Once you set a floor price and reduce it once or more, then it turns out to be worthless," said a person close to Daw Aung San Suu Kyi's lawyers.

The house on Yangon University Avenue Road was auctioned for the second time at the floor price of 300 billion kyats, but the auction was unsuccessful as there were no bidders.