Typhoon Trami claims two lives, one person missing in Vietnam

Severe flooding, triggered by Typhoon Trami, has resulted in two fatalities in the central province of Thua Thien-Hue, with victims swept away by the deluge.

As of 10 am on Monday, another person has been reported missing in Quang Binh Province, while engaged in rescue operations and four others sustained injuries in Quang Nam Province.

The heavy rains and flooding also caused significant damage, with 295 homes reported damaged in three provinces Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, Quang Nam and Da Nang City.

Approximately 15,199 houses were inundated in the provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Thua Thien-Hue, and Da Nang, while 431 hectares of crops and fruit trees have been submerged in three provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Da Nang City.

The typhoon also resulted in 1,018 urban trees being uprooted in the provinces of Quang Tri, Quang Nam and Da Nang City, 71 livestock and poultry were swept away in Quang Nam Province and 332 hectares of aquaculture in the provinces of Quang Binh and Quang Tri were damaged.

Furthermore, 950 metres of dikes and canals were damaged in Quang Tri Province and 8.6 kilometres of coastline were eroded in the provinces of Quang Binh, Quang Tri and Thua Thien-Hue.

In the wake of the typhoon, Da Nang City experienced three incidents involving 110kV power lines, with 177 substations still offline and several areas without electricity.

The city is actively working to resolve the issues.