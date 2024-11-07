Unocha: Over one-third of Myanmar's population urgently needs humanitarian aid

The UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (Unocha) reported on November 5, that while over a third of the population is in dire need of humanitarian assistance, only 28.5% of the necessary funding for Myanmar’s 2024 humanitarian needs and response plan has been secured as of October 2024.
Unocha emphasised an urgent need for additional funds to respond to the growing needs and support humanitarian partners working in Myanmar. Civilians are increasingly affected by armed conflicts and the dangers of flooding, with an estimated 3 million people displaced across the country.
Unocha estimates that, as of September 9, around 1 million people across 70 of Myanmar’s 330 townships have been affected by flooding and heavy rain caused by typhoon Yagi including many already displaced by conflict.
Humanitarian organizations working to assist those affected by floods and conflicts face numerous challenges, including poor transportation, restricted movement, security risks, and limited funding, Unocha noted.
Amid rising armed conflicts, political instability, economic turmoil, and violence, Myanmar’s people face daily hardships, with many displaced by both conflict and natural disasters. In response, the UN has implemented a strategic three-part 2024 humanitarian plan to address these pressing needs.
