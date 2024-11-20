Only three official entry points at Kelantan-Thailand border, says Saifuddin

He added that any route besides the three ICQS is considered illegal, and using these routes is against the law.
"From a legal standpoint, we say that the using any other way besides official entry points is against the law,” he said after the 12th committee meeting between the Home Minister and the Human Resources Minister on the use of foreign labour here on Tuesday (Nov 19). Human Resources Minister Steven Sim Chee Keong was also present.
He was commenting on media reports that many Thais and Malaysians were concerned about the ban by Malaysian authorities impacting the schooling of their children who cross over Sungai Golok daily to go to schools in Rantau Panjang.
Meanwhile, Saifuddin confirmed he has yet to receive any extradition applications from Bangladesh, who had previously requested that Malaysia detain Bestinet founder Aminul Islam Abdul Nor and his companion Ruhul Amin.
Saifuddin had previously been reported to have said that the Malaysian government wanted Dhaka to provide further explanation regarding their request and had met with Inspector-General of Police Razarudin Husain and then Attorney-General Ahmad Terrirudin Mohd Salleh (the current Federal Court Judge) to discuss the matter.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network