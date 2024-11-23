MAPIM, IMAR to work with NGOs to develop Malaysia-Thailand border economy

SATURDAY, NOVEMBER 23, 2024

The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organisation (MAPIM) and the Secretariat on Regional MADANI Initiatives (IMAR) are uniting NGOs from Malaysia and Thailand to boost economic development and promote peace in the border regions of both nations.

MAPIM president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the Malaysia-Thailand border area has great potential in the tourism and agriculture sectors.

"We want the socio-economic development in this border area to continue to grow so that it can benefit the local people of both countries. Thailand has a thriving tourism industry, while Malaysia has expertise in the fields of animal husbandry and halal food.

"Therefore, Malaysian-Thai NGOs and entrepreneurs need to always share knowledge and expertise for the common good," he told reporters here on Saturday.

Earlier, Mohd Azmi had attended a seminar titled "The Role of the Thai-Malaysian Border Civil Society in Developing the Village Economy”, which was attended by more than 100 participants from Malaysia and Thailand.

He said the seminar aimed to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and NGOs from both countries to meet and draw up economic development project plans in the border area.

Mohd Azmi also hopes that a project resulting from the collaboration of entrepreneurs from both countries will be launched in the border area next year. 

