MAPIM, IMAR to work with NGOs to develop Malaysia-Thailand border economy

MAPIM president Mohd Azmi Abdul Hamid said the Malaysia-Thailand border area has great potential in the tourism and agriculture sectors.
"We want the socio-economic development in this border area to continue to grow so that it can benefit the local people of both countries. Thailand has a thriving tourism industry, while Malaysia has expertise in the fields of animal husbandry and halal food.
"Therefore, Malaysian-Thai NGOs and entrepreneurs need to always share knowledge and expertise for the common good," he told reporters here on Saturday.
Earlier, Mohd Azmi had attended a seminar titled "The Role of the Thai-Malaysian Border Civil Society in Developing the Village Economy”, which was attended by more than 100 participants from Malaysia and Thailand.
He said the seminar aimed to provide a platform for entrepreneurs and NGOs from both countries to meet and draw up economic development project plans in the border area.
Mohd Azmi also hopes that a project resulting from the collaboration of entrepreneurs from both countries will be launched in the border area next year.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network