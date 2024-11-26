Malaysian ambassador honoured with vibrant tuk-tuk send-off in Thailand

The Defence Attache’s office at the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand organised this unique event to honour Samuel’s contributions and to celebrate his impactful tenure in Bangkok.
A convoy of more than 39 tuk-tuks embarked on a three-hour journey from Samuel’s official residence at Suan Phinit Tower, passing iconic landmarks including the Mahanakhon Tower, Victory Monument, Dusit Palace, the Grand Palace, the Ministry of Defence, the Giant Swing, Bangkok's bustling Chinatown, and the majestic Wat Arun.
Defence Attache Brigadier General Samsul Rizal Musa described the event as a heartfelt tribute to the ambassador’s tenure in Thailand.
"The tuk-tuk tour is more than a farewell gesture. It symbolises the ambassador's connection to Thailand’s culture and spirit. I hope this memory remains close to Jojie Samuel’s heart, as well as to everyone who participated in this meaningful event," he told Bernama on Sunday (Nov 24).
The event saw enthusiastic participation from over 92 individuals, including embassy officials, their families, and members of the Malaysian community residing in Bangkok.
Samsul noted that the program was well-received, leaving participants with fond memories of the ambassador’s final days in the city.
During the farewell ceremony themed "Jasamu dikenang", Samuel expressed deep gratitude for the support and collaboration he received during his tenure, highlighting key milestones and the personal connections he built.
In a heartfelt speech, with visible emotion, Samuel acknowledged the dedication of the Malaysian Embassy team and the warmth of the Thai people who worked with the Embassy.
"Throughout my time here, I have been fortunate to work with an exceptionally committed and cooperative team at the embassy, which made my tenure both smooth and meaningful. I have also been deeply moved by the resilience, generosity, and kindness of the Thai people, which have left an indelible impression on me," he said.
Reflecting on Malaysia-Thailand relations, Samuel noted the remarkable progress made in various areas, including trade, agriculture, food security, border management, tourism, and regional security.
"Our cooperation within ASEAN remains a cornerstone of our partnership as we work together to address regional challenges. I am confident that Malaysia and Thailand will continue to strengthen our ties, fostering peace, stability, and shared growth for the benefit of the region," he added.
Samuel also highlighted the enduring friendship between the two nations, emphasising that it is rooted in mutual trust, respect, and shared aspirations for prosperity and harmony.
As he prepares to leave Bangkok, Samuel’s legacy as a dedicated diplomat and a steadfast advocate for closer Malaysia-Thailand ties remains a testament to his unwavering commitment to regional cooperation and diplomacy.
Bernama
The Star
Asia News Network