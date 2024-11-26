Malaysian ambassador honoured with vibrant tuk-tuk send-off in Thailand

The Defence Attache’s office at the Malaysian Embassy in Thailand organised this unique event to honour Samuel’s contributions and to celebrate his impactful tenure in Bangkok.

A convoy of more than 39 tuk-tuks embarked on a three-hour journey from Samuel’s official residence at Suan Phinit Tower, passing iconic landmarks including the Mahanakhon Tower, Victory Monument, Dusit Palace, the Grand Palace, the Ministry of Defence, the Giant Swing, Bangkok's bustling Chinatown, and the majestic Wat Arun.

Defence Attache Brigadier General Samsul Rizal Musa described the event as a heartfelt tribute to the ambassador’s tenure in Thailand.

"The tuk-tuk tour is more than a farewell gesture. It symbolises the ambassador's connection to Thailand’s culture and spirit. I hope this memory remains close to Jojie Samuel’s heart, as well as to everyone who participated in this meaningful event," he told Bernama on Sunday (Nov 24).