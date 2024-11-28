SAC rejects ICC statements, cites Myanmar's non-membership

According to reports in the international media, the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor applied to the ICC Court on November 27 to issue an arrest warrant against the SAC Chairman, who is accused of being responsible for the crimes committed against Bengalis (originally described as Rohingyas).

The ICC’s Chief Prosecutor stated in his statement that the decision to apply for an arrest warrant against the SAC Chairman was made after conducting an independent investigation into the crimes committed against the Bengali (originally described as Rohingya) and civilians by the Tatmadaw, police and border guard forces from August 25 to December 31, 2017.

In a statement from the ICC’s Chief Prosecutor, it was stated that today's application for the issuance of an arrest warrant is only an initial step, and further requests are to be made.

The ICC's Chief Prosecutor stated in his statement that the judges judge whether its procedures are consistent with the standards of the ICC Court. If the judges agree, his office will continue to work to arrest the SAC Chairman in accordance with the law.

Eleven Media

Asia News Network