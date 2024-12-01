Philippines is still the ‘World’s Leading Dive Destination’ for 2024 – WTA

SUNDAY, DECEMBER 01, 2024

For the sixth consecutive year, the Philippines bagged the “World’s Leading Dive Destination” title from the prestigious World Travel Awards (WTA), Tourism Secretary Christina Garcia Frasco said on Thursday.

She announced this during the launch of the first-ever Philippine Dive Experience in Anilao, Batangas.

“For the sixth consecutive year, the World Travel Awards—considered the Oscars of the travel industry—has just awarded the Philippines as the world’s leading dive destination for 2024,” Frasco said.

She added that the awarding ceremony was held on Wednesday.

 

The Philippines triumphed over the Maldives, Fiji, the Galapagos Islands, and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, among other places.

This year’s awards bestowed to the Philippines were Asia’s Leading Beach Destination, the World’s Leading City Destination, and Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination (Cebu).

WTA was established in 1993 by an organization based in London. It acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates the success of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.

