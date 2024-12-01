Philippines is still the ‘World’s Leading Dive Destination’ for 2024 – WTA

She announced this during the launch of the first-ever Philippine Dive Experience in Anilao, Batangas.
“For the sixth consecutive year, the World Travel Awards—considered the Oscars of the travel industry—has just awarded the Philippines as the world’s leading dive destination for 2024,” Frasco said.
She added that the awarding ceremony was held on Wednesday.
The Philippines triumphed over the Maldives, Fiji, the Galapagos Islands, and the Great Barrier Reef in Australia, among other places.
This year’s awards bestowed to the Philippines were Asia’s Leading Beach Destination, the World’s Leading City Destination, and Asia’s Leading Wedding Destination (Cebu).
WTA was established in 1993 by an organization based in London. It acknowledges, rewards, and celebrates the success of the travel, tourism, and hospitality industries.
Luisa Cabato
Philippine Daily Inquirer
Asia News Network