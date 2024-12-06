Thai banks highlight headwinds in Laos as economy slows

Thai banks have highlighted challenging business conditions in neighbouring Laos, where Thai investors have capitalised on advantages like low labour costs and custom tariff waivers under the ASEAN Economic Community (AEC).

Thai investments in Laos span various industries, including agriculture, clothing, electricity generation, and banking.

Pathathai Kulachan, chief business officer for ASEAN at the Bank of Ayudhya (Krungsri), said its Lao business has slowed, with less aggressive extension of loans. Economic slowdown has created a high-risk business environment in Laos, leading to depreciation of the Lao kip. The central bank responded by hiking the policy interest rate by 2.5%.

“We have not closed our operations in Laos, but we are not rushing to expand our business or extend new loans as we did before. With the risk from kip depreciation, Laos has raised interest rates to 10.5%, which makes it difficult for us to offer new car loans. This has impacted our margins and revenue, forcing us to adjust our strategy to focus on high-yield products,” she said.