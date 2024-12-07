MNDAA sentences 21 people for crimes in Laukkai, including six to death

Six of the convicted were sentenced to death and executed immediately. The perpetrators were found guilty of sexually assaulting young girls, robbery, murder and attempted robbery with arms.
Of the seven people sentenced to death, six were executed immediately, and they were found guilty of armed robbery, kidnapping and intentional murder, according to the Kokang News Agency.
The public display of the perpetrators was intended to deter crime and provide legal education, a statement from the MNDAA said.
The MNDAA held its first public sentence in April 2024 after taking control of Laukkai, convicting 10 people, including its members, of murder, kidnapping and extortion, with three of them sentenced to death.
The European Union stated on April 25 expressing its strong opposition to the MNDAA’s executions.
Similarly, on August 3, 2024, a robbery at a convenience store, in which an eight-year-old boy was killed, occurred in Hopan, which was controlled by the United Wa State Army (UWSA) and the perpetrator of the robbery was publicly executed on October 30, 2024.
Similarly, the UWSA sentenced six rapists to life imprisonment and 15 years in prison at the same ceremony in Hopan, where the perpetrator of the robbery and murder was sentenced to death.
The Wa has previously publicly punished those who committed crimes in the areas they control and then paraded the perpetrators around the towns they control.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network