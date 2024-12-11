Hun Sen suggests Saudis invest in Kingdom’s rice industry

During the first 11 months of 2024, Cambodia exported more than 7,000 tonnes of rice to the Gulf nation.

The former prime minister is leading a Cambodian delegation on a December 8-14 official visit to four countries in the Middle East and Europe, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Turkiye and the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The purpose of the visit is to strengthen and expand cooperation between Cambodia’s legislative institutions and their counterparts in these regions.

During a December 9 meeting with Abdullah Mohammed Ibrahim Al-Sheikh, chairman of the Shura Council of Saudi Arabia, at the council’s headquarters in Riyadh, Hun Sen expressed gratitude to the Saudi government for their warm welcome. He also shared his hopes for the further strengthening of bilateral ties in the fields of tourism, trade and sport.