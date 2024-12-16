Paetongtarn visits Malaysia to boost bilateral trade ties  

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra promised to back Malaysia in its bid to host next year’s ASEAN summit while she was visiting the neighbouring country on Monday.

The premier was in Malaysia to meet PM Anwar Ibrahim and discuss the enhancement of cooperation in trade and investment.

The two premiers also oversaw the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at Government House in Putrajaya at 11am local time.

The first MoU was signed by the Malaysian Rubber Board and the Rubber Authority of Thailand to jointly develop the rubber industry and cooperate on rubber trade.