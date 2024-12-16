Paetongtarn visits Malaysia to boost bilateral trade ties  

Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra promised to back Malaysia in its bid to host next year’s ASEAN summit while she was visiting the neighbouring country on Monday.
The premier was in Malaysia to meet PM Anwar Ibrahim and discuss the enhancement of cooperation in trade and investment.
The two premiers also oversaw the signing of two memorandums of understanding (MoUs) at Government House in Putrajaya at 11am local time.
The first MoU was signed by the Malaysian Rubber Board and the Rubber Authority of Thailand to jointly develop the rubber industry and cooperate on rubber trade.
The second MoU signed was related to boosting ties and exchanges in culture and arts.
Paetongtarn led a delegation of several Cabinet members to attend the seventh annual consultation between the two governments at the invitation of Anwar.
After the meeting, the two premiers held a joint press conference to announce cooperation on several issues, ranging from trade, investment and transport to border trade development, deputy government spokesperson Sasikarn Watthanachan said.
She added that both Paetongtarn and Anwar promised to maintain friendly bilateral ties for common peace and prosperity, while the Thai PM pledged support for Malaysia to host the ASEAN summit for 2025.
The premiers also pledged stronger economic cooperation, especially in trade, investment, logistics, digital economy and tourism.
The two governments also vowed to cooperate on the development of rubber and halal food industries and boost the value of bilateral trade to US$30 billion by 2027.
Also on the agenda was a discussion on solving the problem of flooding in border provinces as well as a pledge to continue developing road and rail transport to facilitate trade and logistics on both sides.
At the end of the press conference, Paetongtarn thanked Anwar for maintaining good bilateral ties and expressed confidence that this close cooperation will help them prosper together.
She also expressed hope that the two governments would hold consultations regularly and invited Anwar to visit Thailand soon.
The two premiers then had lunch together before Paetongtarn and her delegation returned to Bangkok.