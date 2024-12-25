Indonesia expects to attract 16 million foreign visitors in 2025

The Indonesian Ministry of Tourism has announced that the country aims to attract between 14.6-16 million international visitors in 2025, a slight increase compared to the target of 14.3 million visitors in 2024.

Speaking to the media, Minister of Tourism Widiyanti Putri Wardhana said regarding domestic tourism, the ministry targets to record 1.08 billion domestic tourists, lower than the targets of 1.2-1.4 billion holidaymakers in 2023 and 2024.