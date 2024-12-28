Malaysia's bird's nest worth US$10M set to fly away

It is a contagious viral avian disease that affects domestic and wild birds.

The announcement of the outbreak is causing a headache to Malaysian companies as they were in the midst of preparing their bird’s nest exports in time for festivities on Jan 29, 2025.

The Veterinary Services Department (DVS) announced the temporary suspension of bird’s nest product exports, including raw-cleaned and raw-uncleaned edible bird’s nests, to China starting on Christmas Day due to a Newcastle disease outbreak in Malaysia, as reported by the World Organisation for Animal Health.

Stakeholders said the temporary halt of exports has made 15 tonnes of bird’s nest products worth RM50mil from Malaysia unsellable.

Datuk Chua Huai Gen, president of the Malaysia Swiftlet Nest Industry and Exporters Association, said as the Chinese New Year falls on Jan 29, this period is when bird’s nest exporters are preparing to ship their products to China.

“There are currently 58 companies authorised to export bird’s nests to China.

“It is estimated that 10 to 15 tonnes of bird’s nest, valued at RM50mil, will not be airlifted to China,” he said, adding that this period would be the most profitable time for Malaysian bird’s nest exporters.