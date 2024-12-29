Jeju Air crash: Anwar offers condolences to S. Korea, Thailand

The Prime Minister also said he was profoundly saddened by the tragic plane crash at Muan Airport in South Korea.
"My thoughts are with the families and loved ones of those who lost their lives in this heartbreaking tragedy.
"Malaysia stands in solidarity with the people of South Korea and Thailand during this time of sorrow. We extend our deepest condolences to all who have been affected," Anwar said in a Facebook post-Sunday.
He added that at a time when many are gathered with family and friends to reflect on the year and treasure their loved one, the devastating loss served as a stark reminder of how precious and fragile life is.
"Let us take a moment to cherish those around us," he said.
Jeju Air 7C 2216 was en route to land at Muan International Airport after taking off from Bangkok, but it overshot the runway due to an unconfirmed cause. It collided with the perimeter fence and ignited, leading to an explosion and fire.
179 people were confirmed to have died in the crash landing out of 175 passengers and six crew onboard.
Two people were confirmed to have been rescued, and are being treated at hospitals in Mokpo, South Jeolla Province, some 20km south of the airport where the tragedy occurred.
The Star
Asia News Network