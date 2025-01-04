Lack of goldsmiths in Malaysia puts sector at risk, say groups

Malaysia’s glittering gold industry is at a crossroads, with a striking imbalance of just one goldsmith for every four jewellery shops.

A prominent industry leader has called for adopting technical and vocational education and training (TVET) in goldsmithing to ensure the survival of this craft and maintain the country’s competitive edge in the global market. Federation of Goldsmiths and Jewellers Association of Malaysia president Chiah Hock Yew said there has been a declining trend of gold craftsmen in the country.

However, he said the industry maintains a functional balance based on market needs.

“In the past, traditional gold shops had craftsmen on site to help repair gold jewellery, but now there are very few such shops.

“Unless it is a traditional gold shop, there are no experienced goldsmiths who provide this special service,” he added.

Chiah said that TVET education would be important in supporting the gold industry’s transformation and innovation.

“The gold industry highly depends on refined production and operation technologies, such as Computer Numerical Control (CNC) machines, laser engraving, 3D printing and precision casting.