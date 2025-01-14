Vietnam emerges as global durian powerhouse

Vietnam has established itself as a new giant in the global durian market, with export value reaching US$3.3 billion in 2024, CNBC recently reported.

According to investors’ reports, the country’s durian export experienced a 7.8–fold increase as compared to 2022, accounting for nearly 50 % of its total fruit and vegetable shipment value. This success is largely attributed to strong demand from China, where durian is considered a luxury fruit and a creative culinary ingredient.

In November 2024, Chinese durian imports totalled 1.53 million tonnes valued at $6.83 billion, marking a 9.4 % increase year-over-year. Vietnam commanded 47 % of this lucrative market, closely trailing Thailand’s leading position.