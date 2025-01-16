Paetongtarn urges ASEAN nations to fight online scams

Thai Prime Minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra inaugurated the 5th ASEAN Digital Ministers’ Meeting (ADGMIN) in Bangkok on Thursday morning, urging the ten member nations to unite in the fight against online scams.
Paetongtarn presided over the opening ceremony at the Avani Plus Riverside Bangkok Hotel at 8:30 a.m. According to Deputy Government Spokesman Karom Polpornklang, Paetongtarn welcomed digital ministers from the nine other ASEAN member states to the event.
ASEAN comprises Brunei, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand, and Vietnam.
\In her opening speech, Paetongtarn emphasised the importance of ASEAN nations working together to develop a sustainable digital economy that benefits all sectors.
She stated that the meeting provided an excellent opportunity for ASEAN digital ministers to start the year by exchanging views and experiences on the digital economy.
Paetongtarn directed the focus of ASEAN digital cooperation toward three key issues:
1. Combating Online Scams
The Thai Prime Minister identified online scams as a significant threat to the public. She emphasised that regional cooperation is essential to ensuring digital safety and enhancing public confidence in the online sphere.
2. Challenges in Tackling Misinformation
Paetongtarn highlighted how fake news and the distortion of information erode societal trust. She proposed that ASEAN develop robust mechanisms to monitor and regulate online content while prioritising digital literacy for the public. This would empower individuals to use the internet safely and responsibly.
3. Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI)
The Prime Minister called for the responsible and inclusive use of AI technologies. She announced that Thailand will host the Global Forum on the Ethics of AI in collaboration with UNESCO this June, inviting representatives from ASEAN member states to participate in the event.
In conclusion, Paetongtarn stressed that close cooperation among ASEAN nations could transform crises into opportunities for the region, ensuring no member state is left behind in the digital transformation.
Her call for collective action against online scams came just a day after she revealed that she had nearly fallen victim to an online scam herself. She recounted an incident where a con artist used AI-generated voice technology to impersonate an ASEAN leader and solicit donations for an unnamed country.