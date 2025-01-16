Paetongtarn urges ASEAN nations to fight online scams

2. Challenges in Tackling Misinformation

Paetongtarn highlighted how fake news and the distortion of information erode societal trust. She proposed that ASEAN develop robust mechanisms to monitor and regulate online content while prioritising digital literacy for the public. This would empower individuals to use the internet safely and responsibly.

3. Harnessing Artificial Intelligence (AI)

The Prime Minister called for the responsible and inclusive use of AI technologies. She announced that Thailand will host the Global Forum on the Ethics of AI in collaboration with UNESCO this June, inviting representatives from ASEAN member states to participate in the event.

In conclusion, Paetongtarn stressed that close cooperation among ASEAN nations could transform crises into opportunities for the region, ensuring no member state is left behind in the digital transformation.

Her call for collective action against online scams came just a day after she revealed that she had nearly fallen victim to an online scam herself. She recounted an incident where a con artist used AI-generated voice technology to impersonate an ASEAN leader and solicit donations for an unnamed country.