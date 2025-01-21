Report links climate change to rising food prices in Southeast Asia

The ASEAN Food and Beverage Alliance (AFBA) recently met with Thailand’s Office of Agricultural Economics (OAE) to discuss findings and recommendations from AFBA’s report, “Climate Change and Food Prices in Southeast Asia”.
The report, published in collaboration with Oxford Economics, examined the impact of climate change on food prices and production costs in five Southeast Asian countries: Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, and the Philippines.
Kanjana Kwanmuang, deputy secretary general of the OAE, said on Monday that the study learned that an average 1% rise in temperatures could increase food prices by 1-2% in four countries and by as much as 6% in the Philippines.
It also found that measures aimed at achieving net-zero emissions by 2050, such as carbon taxes, transitioning to clean energy, and other environmental initiatives, could raise food prices by 31-59% due to higher fuel and electricity costs.
During the meeting, experts from the OAE and AFBA exchanged views on the agricultural impacts of climate change, including reduced crop yields, increased plant diseases and pests and shifting cultivation seasons.
Kanjana outlined Thailand’s strategies to address these concerns, including the development of the Agricultural Action Plan (2023-2030) to mitigate climate impacts.
She also noted initiatives by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, such as the establishment of the Agricultural Productivity Enhancement Learning Centre, expanding irrigation systems across 40 million rai (6.4 million hectares), and land management under the Agri-Map platform for proactive agricultural management.
The OAE also plays a key role as Thailand’s central agency under the ASEAN Food Security Information System (AFSIS), facilitating food security data collection across ASEAN and supporting AFSIS as a sustainable, long-term mechanism.
The meeting emphasised recommendations for ASEAN governments to reduce investment barriers and attract foreign direct investment, especially in climate-smart agriculture.