Report links climate change to rising food prices in Southeast Asia

During the meeting, experts from the OAE and AFBA exchanged views on the agricultural impacts of climate change, including reduced crop yields, increased plant diseases and pests and shifting cultivation seasons.

Kanjana outlined Thailand’s strategies to address these concerns, including the development of the Agricultural Action Plan (2023-2030) to mitigate climate impacts.

She also noted initiatives by the Agriculture and Cooperatives Ministry, such as the establishment of the Agricultural Productivity Enhancement Learning Centre, expanding irrigation systems across 40 million rai (6.4 million hectares), and land management under the Agri-Map platform for proactive agricultural management.

The OAE also plays a key role as Thailand’s central agency under the ASEAN Food Security Information System (AFSIS), facilitating food security data collection across ASEAN and supporting AFSIS as a sustainable, long-term mechanism.

The meeting emphasised recommendations for ASEAN governments to reduce investment barriers and attract foreign direct investment, especially in climate-smart agriculture.