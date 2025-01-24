China begins Phase 2 of Jingyao Operation to combat Mekong Region crime

The Jingyao Joint Law Enforcement Operation involves cooperation among law enforcement agencies from six countries—Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The first phase successfully investigated 160 cases of telecommunications fraud and related organized crimes, leading to the arrest of over 70,000 suspects and the rescue of 160 individuals, primarily victims of fraud.
The second phase is set to begin at an appropriate time this year and will maintain continuous efforts to eradicate telecommunications fraud and organized crime, according to the Chinese Embassy. Furthermore, the operation will prioritize rescuing citizens from various countries who are missing or held captive, ensuring the safety and security of local citizens’ lives and property, and promoting regional peace and stability.
The Lancang-Mekong Law Enforcement Cooperation Center (LMLECC) hosted a review meeting on January 21 in Kunming, Yunnan Province, China, to assess the first phase of the “Jingyao” operation. Delegations from Cambodia’s Ministry of Interior, China’s Ministry of Public Security, Laos’ Ministries of Public Security and Defense, Myanmar’s Ministry of Home Affairs, Thailand’s Royal Thai Police, and Vietnam’s Ministry of Public Security attended the meeting. International organizations, including the UN Office on Drugs and Crime (UNODC) and ASEANAPOL, were also invited to participate.
The operation has pooled law enforcement resources from the participating nations to effectively combat telecommunications fraud and arms trafficking. It has proven to be an irreplaceable regional law enforcement cooperation platform, yielding significant results and effectively safeguarding regional security and stability, as highlighted in the announcement.
