The Jingyao Joint Law Enforcement Operation involves cooperation among law enforcement agencies from six countries—Cambodia, China, Laos, Myanmar, Thailand, and Vietnam. The first phase successfully investigated 160 cases of telecommunications fraud and related organized crimes, leading to the arrest of over 70,000 suspects and the rescue of 160 individuals, primarily victims of fraud.

The second phase is set to begin at an appropriate time this year and will maintain continuous efforts to eradicate telecommunications fraud and organized crime, according to the Chinese Embassy. Furthermore, the operation will prioritize rescuing citizens from various countries who are missing or held captive, ensuring the safety and security of local citizens’ lives and property, and promoting regional peace and stability.