Myanmar reshuffles the Cabinet: ministers transferred, retirements announced

SAC has transferred and appointed Lt Gen Tun Tun Naung, Union Minister for Border Affairs, as Union Minister for Ministry of Home Affairs, and Lt Gen Yar Pyae, Union Minister for Home Affairs, as Union Minister for Ministry of Border Affairs, under Article 419 of the Constitution, and issued Order No. (9/2025).
The State Administration Council also issued orders to grant retirement from duty to Minister of Labor U Myint Naung, Minister of Sports and Youth Affairs U Min Thein Zan, Minister of Hotels and Tourism Thet Thet Khaing, and Deputy Minister of Education Moe Zaw Tun.
The State Administrative Council announced the appointment of U Nay Myo Hlaing as Deputy Minister for Education.
In addition, Union Minister for Ethnic Affairs Jeng Peng Naw Taung has been transferred to the Ministry of Sports and Youth, and Deputy Minister for Border Affairs U Khun Thant Zaw Htoo has been transferred to the Ministry of Ethnic Affairs.
Similarly, U Maung Maung Tint has been appointed as the Union Minister for the Office of the Chairman of the State Administrative Council (3), U Chit Swe has been appointed as the Minister for Labor, and U Kyaw Soe Win has been appointed as the Minister for Hotels and Tourism.
In addition, Deputy Minister for Home Affairs Maj Gen Toe Yi has been transferred to the Anti-Corruption Commission as a member, and Maj Gen Aung Kyaw Kyaw has been appointed as the Deputy Minister for Home Affairs.
State Administrative Council members U Shwe Kyein and U Yan Kyaw have been transferred to the Central Advisory Board of the State Administrative Council.
Eleven Media
Asia News Network