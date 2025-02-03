Myanmar reshuffles the Cabinet: ministers transferred, retirements announced

SAC has transferred and appointed Lt Gen Tun Tun Naung, Union Minister for Border Affairs, as Union Minister for Ministry of Home Affairs, and Lt Gen Yar Pyae, Union Minister for Home Affairs, as Union Minister for Ministry of Border Affairs, under Article 419 of the Constitution, and issued Order No. (9/2025).

The State Executive Council issued orders (9/2025) to transfer the Union Minister of Border Affairs, Lt. Gen. Tun Tun Naung, as the Union Minister of Home Affairs, and Lt Gen Yar Pyae, as the Union Minister of Border Affairs, by Article 419 of the Constitution.