Malaysian PM describes meeting with Thaksin as ‘productive’

Discussions between Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim and his Informal Advisory Group chaired by former Thai PM Thaksin Shinawatra took place on Sunday.

In a Facebook post in both English and Malay, the Malaysian PM described the meeting with Thaksin as productive, noting that they had discussed several key issues, including the situation in Myanmar and the state of play of developments in cryptocurrency.

“Later, at dinner, we continued the conversation joined by Singapore’s former Minister of Foreign Affairs, George Yeo,” he added.