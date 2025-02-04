Thai power supply to Myanmar scam cities to be cut today

Thailand is collaborating in a multinational crackdown on telecom scam centres operating in neighbouring Myanmar's Myawaddy border township.
Phumtham, who chairs the National Security Council (NSC), emphasised that this issue caused severe impact to Thailand, claiming that more than 500,000 Thais have become victims of call centre scams in June 2022-2024.
Call centre scams had caused more than 60 billion baht in damages to the country, he said, citing data from Cyber Crime Investigation Bureau.
He confirmed that PEA has authority to cut a power supply if it affects the country's security, without waiting for an order from the NSC or Cabinet.
“Today, the NSC will be ordered to inform PEA that the [Myawaddy] power supply should be cut now,” he said, warning that anyone who failed to comply would be transferred or punished for allowing call centre gangs to impact Thailand.
He said he was uncertain if corruption was aiding the supply of electricity to Myanmar, but said graft would not be tolerated.
Phumtham said relevant agencies should designate areas where the power supply will be cut, including Shwe Kokko, KK Park and Myawaddy. The three neighbouring towns are notorious as hubs for call centre fraud and human trafficking.
Asked if power supply cuts in Myawaddy could affect household users there, he said Myanmar should take care of its people and take responsibility for allowing call centre gangs to commit crimes on its territory.
The scam gangs operate under the jurisdiction of the Myanmar junta-aligned Karen Border Force.
Phumtham added that the Ratchamanu Taskforce will conduct a survey in Tak’s Mae Sot district, adjacent to Myawaddy, adding that he would survey the area himself if PEA can collaborate with Myanmar on this issue.