Mae Sot doctor threatens to resign if forced to treat refugees

A doctor at Mae Sot Hospital has threatened to resign if she is forced to allocate time meant for treating Thai patients to care for Myanmar refugees at a refugee camp in Tak’s Mae Sot district.

Dr Nuttagarn Chuenchom, a specialist in infectious diseases, posted her concerns on her Facebook page on Monday, arguing that it was unfair for the hospital—already struggling with an inadequate number of doctors—to divert resources to treat Myanmar refugees while local patients were left waiting.

In her post, Nuttagarn stated that she had been ordered to visit a refugee camp to treat patients with tuberculosis and HIV after healthcare centres serving tens of thousands of refugees along the Thai-Myanmar border were ordered to close.