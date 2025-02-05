Border agencies told to watch out for smuggling of electricity materials

This move follows the government’s order to cut power supply to five Myanmar border areas to disrupt the operation of call-centre gangs there.

The electricity supply was cut off in Kanchanaburi (Three Pagodas-Payathongzu), Tak (Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge amd Ban Huay Muang to Myawaddy), and Chiang Rai (Ban Mueang Daeng and First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to Tachileik)

Amid reports that such call-centre gangs were prepared to move their bases to the border near Kanchanaburi, provincial agencies held discussions at the Sangkhlaburi district office on Wednesday.