Tachileik city turns to Laos for power supply after Thai govt action

His remarks follow the Thai government's order to cut off power supply to five Myanmar border areas to disrupt the operation of call-centre gangs there.
Power supply from Chiang Rai’s Ban Mueang Daeng and First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to Tachileik has been cut off.
Other areas include one in Kanchanaburi province (Three Pagodas-Payathongzu) and two in Tak province (Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Ban Huay Muang to Myawaddy).
Charin said the Tachileik electricity authority had switched on 50 per cent of power supply from Laos, with the balance expected within one to two days.
“I have received unofficial information from the Provincial Electricity Authority in Chiang Rai, because we are under cooperation to monitor the Tachileik electricity authority’s operations to alleviate the suffering of people there,” he said.
He noted that hospitals in Tachileik have a power backup system, adding that Chiang Rai would not have any problems if those hospitals want to transfer patients.
Initially, cutting off power supply and banning fuel export would affect border trade, he said, adding that it would not cause a significant impact on Thailand.