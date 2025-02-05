Tachileik city turns to Laos for power supply after Thai govt action

His remarks follow the Thai government's order to cut off power supply to five Myanmar border areas to disrupt the operation of call-centre gangs there.

Power supply from Chiang Rai’s Ban Mueang Daeng and First Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge to Tachileik has been cut off.

Other areas include one in Kanchanaburi province (Three Pagodas-Payathongzu) and two in Tak province (Second Thai-Myanmar Friendship Bridge and Ban Huay Muang to Myawaddy).