Myawaddy in chaos after Thailand cuts power to Myanmar scam towns

Residents in Myanmar’s Myawaddy township on the border with Thailand are suffering severe impacts from the Thai government’s decision to cut electricity, internet and fuel supplies to the township on Wednesday.

The move aims to deter the operations of call centre scamming gangs based in the area, which have become a growing international security concern.

Areas affected by the shut-off include Tachileik, Myawaddy and Phaya Thonsu townships on the Myanmar border, Thai Deputy Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul said on Wednesday.

A reporter said on Thursday that villagers and entrepreneurs in Myawaddy, most of whom are not linked to the scamming gangs or illegal activities, are being impacted by the move.

Long queues are building at fuel service stations, while local businesses and hospitals have been severely affected by the power cutoff, he said.

Over 20 service stations in Myawaddy have shut down after running out of fuel, he added.